‘Let’s come together': Yuvraj Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad back CJP protesters in New Delhi, call for dialogue

As mass youth demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue to rock the national capital, prominent sports personalities and cultural figures have increasingly voiced concern over the escalating tension, calling for constructive dialogue and police restraint.

The protests, centred around Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street, erupted following widespread outrage over NEET examination paper leaks, demands for educational accountability, and proposed youth employment guarantees.

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However, the movement took a broader turn as reports of heavy-handed security measures, internet restrictions, and the temporary conversion of Delhi’s iconic Chhatrasal Stadium into a holding area for detained demonstrators sparked intense reactions across the sporting fraternity.

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Yuvraj Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad voice concerns Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad were among those who have voiced solidarity with the protesting students in New Delhi.

"To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let’s come together to build communities of care, opportunity, and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future," India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning member wrote on his Instagram story.

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Sahal Abdul Samad stressed on the fact that a peaceful protest is not a threat. "These are young people who came peacefully, asking to be heard and they're being answered with force.

“Nothing justifies lathis on a generation that brought nothing but its voice. Whatever anyone thinks of the issue behind the protest, this cannot be the response to it. A peaceful protest is not a threat. Treating it like one only deepens the wound. I stand with them. Not quietly, and not from a distance. Their voices deserve a seat at the table, not a barricade in front of it," he shared on Facebook.

Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker had also voiced her concern regarding the protests in New Delhi, saying that it was "deeply heartbreaking" to see students suffer.

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"This is not about promoting or opposing any political party. It is about speaking up for what truly matters—education, the environment, safety, and accountability. These issues affect every one of us, regardless of our beliefs," she wrote on her Instagram account.

"I take immense pride in representing my country. That is why it is deeply heartbreaking to see the students suffer like this. We owe them more. We owe every child a future where they can learn, grow, and dream without fear," she added.

Sonam Wangchuk, widely known for his work as an educator, climate campaigner and a prominent advocate for Ladakh's constitutional and environmental rights, threw his weight behind the movement on 6 June. He appealed to the Centre to open talks with the protesters and address concerns surrounding the country's education system.

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As the demonstrations gathered momentum, Wangchuk sharpened his stance. On 27 June, he issued an ultimatum to the Union government, insisting that it respond not only to the students' demands for education reforms but also to Ladakh's long-pending constitutional safeguards and environmental issues.

On 28 June, he began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.