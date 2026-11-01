Lewis Hamilton takes first Ferrari pole: 5 facts as he beats George Russell by 0.009s at Mexico City Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday, October 31. The seven-time world champion edged former Mercedes teammate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds to claim the top spot. It marked Hamilton’s strongest qualifying result since he joined Ferrari at the beginning of the 2025 season.

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The high-altitude Mexico City circuit produced a tight fight at the front. Hamilton’s lap of 1:16.514 in the final part of qualifying was enough to put him ahead of Russell, who lines up alongside him on the front row.

First pole since the Ferrari move This is Lewis Hamilton’s first pole position driving for Ferrari. He switched from Mercedes ahead of the 2025 campaign, and Saturday’s result ended a long wait for the team’s No. 1 driver to claim the top grid spot in red.

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The margin and the lap time Official results listed Lewis Hamilton’s best effort at 1 minute 16.514 seconds. The 0.009-second gap to George Russell was one of the closest of the season so far, underlining how little separated the two former teammates on a circuit known for thin air and high speeds.

Ending a two-year pole drought Lewis Hamilton’s previous pole came at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix while he was still at Mercedes. More than two years had passed without another. Saturday’s performance ended that run and brought his career total to 105 poles, extending his all-time Formula 1 record.

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What the pole means heading into the race Starting from the front gives Lewis Hamilton the cleanest possible launch into Sunday’s Grand Prix. George Russell will be right beside him, so the opening corners at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will be critical. For Hamilton, the bigger question is whether the pole can turn into a victory for Ferrari. The Mexican round has produced dramatic racing in recent years, and the altitude adds another layer of challenge for engines and brakes.

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Looking ahead to Mexican City Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion, and the pole is his best qualifying result since joining Ferrari. Attention now turns to whether he can turn it into his first Grand Prix win for Ferrari in Mexico City. Fans in Mexico City will see Hamilton start from the front for the first time in red, with Russell keeping him honest on the other side of the front row.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.