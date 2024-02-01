Lewis Hamilton to join Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, will replace Carlos Sainz

Legendary Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team in 2025 to join Scuderia Ferrari, according to Sky Sports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report from Sky Sports, the British Grand Prix driver will replace Carlos Sainz in Ferrari, whose contract will end in 2025.

Recently, Hamilton signed a two-year contract with Mercedes which was supposed to end after the 2025 season, however, the seven-time world champion will likely leave in 2024 to replace Sainz in Ferarri.

In the 2023 season, the 39-year-old had a sloppy run with Mercedes and failed to win a single race. However, he ended the last season in third place with 234 points. Only Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were ahead of the British driver in the standings.

On the other hand, Ferarri and Mercedes fought hard to get hold of the second spot in the 2023 constructor standings, however, Hamilton's current side won by a difference of 2 points. Mercedes had 409, while, Ferrari had 406 points by their name.

In 2023, Red Bull won the Constructor championship with 860 points.

The British driver has failed to get a top place on the podium of a race since December 2023. The 39-year-old arrived at Mercedes in 2013 after leaving McLaren and won six world titles with the team.

Hamilton is considered the most successful driver in F1 history, with seven world championships, 103 race victories, 104 pole positions, 197 podium finishes, and over 4,600 points.

The upcoming 2024 F1 season is to begin on March 2, with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

