Lewis Hamilton told to QUIT Formula 1 ‘immediately’; F1 legend says ‘he would be cheating himself if he goes on’

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has been asked to quit Formula 1 (F1) with immediate effect by Bernie Ecclestone before "anything bad happens." The advice for Hamilton came after the Briton's lackluster performance's in the ongoing season, the latest being his 12th place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Although Hamilton indicated that he would probably return at the Dutch Grand Prix on August 31 after a brief summer break, Ecclestone, who is known as the godfather of F1, doesn't want the Briton to continue further.

“Lewis is very talented, was and probably still is. But like a lot of leading sports personalities when they reach the top, there is only one way to go, and it’s not a good direction. It’s only down,” Ecclestone was quoted as saying to Mail Online from Portugal.

"Lewis is tired. He’s been doing what he is doing forever. He needs a rest from it for good, a total reset to do something completely different. He may not think it but he will soon get used to doing other stuff away from motor racing in retirement.

"I think he should have done it a while ago. The guy is not a cheat. But he would be cheating himself if he goes on. He should stop now. If I were looking after him I would negotiate with Ferrari immediately and say, “If you have someone to replace Lewis, he’ll step aside.”’ added Ecclestone.

Toto Wolff wants Lewis Hamilton to continue Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes on a three-year deal worth £60 million per annum. But ever since his move, Hamilton is without a single podium finish in 14 attempts. However, Hamilton's former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff want the 40-year-olf to continue.

"Lewis has unfinished business in Formula One," said Wolff. "In the same way Mercedes underperformed in the latest set of regulations since 2022, it hit him. Maybe it is linked to driving style. So he shouldn’t go anywhere next year.

