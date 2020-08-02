Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix for record seventh time

Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix for record seventh time1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 08:27 PM IST
Lewis Hamilton survived a dramatic finale to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday, just making it across the line on three tyres to beat a fast closing Max Verstappen on Red Bull.
The defending world champion claimed his seventh British Grand Prix win as Ferarri's Charles Leclerc came third and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault fourth.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
