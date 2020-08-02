Home >Sports >Sports News >Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix for record seventh time
Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton
Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix for record seventh time

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 08:27 PM IST AFP

Hamilton made it across the line on three tyres to beat a fast closing Max Verstappen on Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton survived a dramatic finale to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday, just making it across the line on three tyres to beat a fast closing Max Verstappen on Red Bull.

The defending world champion claimed his seventh British Grand Prix win as Ferarri's Charles Leclerc came third and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault fourth.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

