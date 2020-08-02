Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Sports >Sports News >Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix for record seventh time
Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix for record seventh time

1 min read . 08:27 PM IST AFP

Hamilton made it across the line on three tyres to beat a fast closing Max Verstappen on Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton survived a dramatic finale to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday, just making it across the line on three tyres to beat a fast closing Max Verstappen on Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton survived a dramatic finale to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday, just making it across the line on three tyres to beat a fast closing Max Verstappen on Red Bull.

The defending world champion claimed his seventh British Grand Prix win as Ferarri's Charles Leclerc came third and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault fourth.

The defending world champion claimed his seventh British Grand Prix win as Ferarri's Charles Leclerc came third and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault fourth.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated