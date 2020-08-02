Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix for record seventh time

Lewis Hamilton survived a dramatic finale to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday, just making it across the line on three tyres to beat a fast closing Max Verstappen on Red Bull.

The defending world champion claimed his seventh British Grand Prix win as Ferarri's Charles Leclerc came third and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault fourth.

