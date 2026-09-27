Leylah Fernandez wins Singapore Tennis Open 2026, beats Talia Gibson 7-5, 6-0 for sixth title

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez won the Singapore Tennis Open on Sunday, taking the last eight games to beat Talia Gibson 7-5, 6-0 in 1 hour 38 minutes at the OCBC Arena. The title is her sixth on the WTA Tour, her first of 2026 and her second at WTA 500 level.

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The result gave the 24-year-old her sixth career singles title, her first of the 2026 season and her second at WTA 500 level after Washington last year. Fernandez entered the week as a wild card ranked No. 31 and is projected to rise five places to No. 26 in the live WTA rankings.

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How the final turned after 5-4 Talia Gibson, 22 and ranked No. 63 at the start of the week, arrived in the championship match on the back of an upset of seventh seed Maria Sakkari and a semifinal walkover after Tatiana Prozorova was withdrawn under the WTA concussion protocol. It was the first meeting between the two players.

The opening set was competitive. Leylah Fernandez led 3-1, Gibson recovered to 5-4, and the Australian was a hold away from taking the set. Fernandez then won the next three games to take it 7-5 and did not drop another game. The second set lasted six games.

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A day earlier, Fernandez had framed the match around Gibson’s power rather than her own experience.

“I know it’s going to be a tough match,” she said. “It’s our first finals of the year for both of us, so it’s not going to be easy. We both want the trophy, I just know she hits the ball very hard. She’s super aggressive. I’m just going to listen to my coaches, see what they tell me about the game plan, and execute it as much as possible.”

Talia Gibson still leaves Singapore with a projected career-high ranking of No. 37, the Australian No. 1 spot ahead of Kimberly Birrell, and a runner-up prize of $114,500. Leylah Fernandez collected $185,500 and 500 ranking points.

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Path to the trophy: Andreeva, then Chwalinska Leylah Fernandez dropped only one set in five matches. She beat qualifier Kyoka Okamura and Alycia Parks in straight sets before knocking out Roland Garros champion and top seed Mirra Andreeva 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals, her third hard-court win over Andreeva in as many meetings.

The semifinal was the week’s only scare. Fifth seed Maja Chwalinska, the French Open runner-up, won the first five games and the first set 6-1. Fernandez recovered to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Looking ahead Leylah Fernandez now turns to the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing, which begins September 30. A string of withdrawals has already thinned the field, leaving ranking points available for players in form. All six of her career titles have come on hard courts: Monterrey in 2021 and 2022, Hong Kong in 2023, Washington and Osaka in 2025, and now Singapore.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.