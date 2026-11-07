Liam Lawson faces uncertain F1 future despite ninth place as Racing Bulls delay 2027 decision

Liam Lawson remains in a holding pattern over his place on the 2027 Formula 1 grid even though he currently sits ninth in the drivers’ championship. Racing Bulls are still assessing three drivers for their two seats and have yet to name either of their 2027 racers.

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Team principal Alan Permane has explained that the squad prefers a careful review rather than a hurried call. Lawson, whose results have helped Racing Bulls sit fifth in the constructors’ standings, has openly wondered what else the team expects from him after a solid season.

The New Zealander is up against current team-mate Arvid Lindblad and Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov. With most other teams already locked in for next year, the wait has left Lawson with fewer fallback options if he is not retained.

What has Liam Lawson said about his 2027 future? Liam Lawson has collected 83 points this season. He finished seventh in Bahrain, Singapore and Mexico. In Mexico, he recovered from a qualifying disqualification to start from the pit lane and still crossed the line in seventh.

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Those efforts have not yet locked in his seat. Speaking ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Lawson made his frustration clear.

“I don’t know what else they want me to do, but yeah, it’s just one of those things at the moment.”

He also noted the practical problem created by the late timing.

“When something like this is pushed all the way to the end, you’re left with not really any options, so it’s not the easiest situation. Obviously, I want to be racing in F1, and I’m trying to show my best every weekend. I feel like we’ve had a good year.”

Why are Racing Bulls delaying their 2027 driver decision? Alan Permane said the team is looking beyond pure race results. Racing Bulls must also develop talent through the Red Bull junior programme while competing in the championship.

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“We are trying to apply a little bit of science and that takes some time. We are looking at everything and studying, analysing, and time is on our side.”

Arvid Lindblad is 11th in the standings, 45 points behind Lawson, and has scored points in 11 Grands Prix during his rookie year. Nikola Tsolov is second in Formula 2 in his first season in the category and has already won a race there. The Bulgarian finished just 0.126 seconds behind Lindblad on his first Formula 1 practice outing in Mexico.

(More to follow)

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.