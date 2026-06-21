Subscribe

Linda Noskova beats Jessica Pegula in Berlin final for second career title and top 10 debut

Linda Noskova's win in Berlin ensures she will make her debut in the WTA top 10.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Jun 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Czech Republic's Linda Noskova reacts during her final match against Jessica Pegula of the US
Czech Republic's Linda Noskova reacts during her final match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

In a final delayed by a powerful storm, Linda Noskova proved she has what it takes to win the big matches. The 21-year-old from the Czech Republic beat Jessica Pegula 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday to lift the trophy at the 2026 VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open. The match lasted less than two hours of actual play, but the day was anything but ordinary. Noskova not only secured her second WTA title but also earned her first victory on grass. She now holds a 2-5 record in tour finals.

Advertisement

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsSports NewsLinda Noskova beats Jessica Pegula in Berlin final for second career title and top 10 debut
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts