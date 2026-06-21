Linda Noskova beats Jessica Pegula in Berlin final for second career title and top 10 debut

In a final delayed by a powerful storm, Linda Noskova proved she has what it takes to win the big matches. The 21-year-old from the Czech Republic beat Jessica Pegula 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday to lift the trophy at the 2026 VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open. The match lasted less than two hours of actual play, but the day was anything but ordinary. Noskova not only secured her second WTA title but also earned her first victory on grass. She now holds a 2-5 record in tour finals.
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