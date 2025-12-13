Lionel Messi in India: 5 must-read books on Argentina player to trace his journey to superstardom

Football legend Lionel Messi is in India as part of his two-day trip. In this short but frantic visit, Messi is visiting several cities, including Mumbai and New Delhi. Despite being from a nation on the other side of the globe, the diminutive striker has a massive fan following in the country. When he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, millions of Indians celebrated that victory as their own.

For those who want to know more about the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, there are a number of books detailing the life and achievements of the Argentina star. Here is a list of five of the best books on Messi.

Messi – Luca Caioli Possibly the most popular book on the football legend, Messi, by Luca Caioli, has gone through several editions and has taken on many different subtitles. However, it remains one of the most thorough works on the personal story of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Caioli, a veteran journalist and biographer of several great footballers, managed to talk to people close to the superstar. This included his parents, relatives, coaches and the man himself. This allowed Caioli to get a true understanding of what led him to realise his potential. This is a must-have book for Messi fans.

Messi: A Biography – Leonardo Faccio The extensive biography traces the entire personal journey of the sporting legend, from his hometown in Argentina to the playing grounds of Spain, where his talent fully blossomed, to the biggest stadiums in the world.

Argentinian journalist Leonardo Faccio spoke to a large number of people close to the former Barcelona superstar. This has allowed the author to craft a compelling narrative telling the story of how a prodigy transformed into a legend.

Messi – Guillem Balague This biography has the same elements as the two mentioned above, but with one major difference. It has incorporated, in its latest edition, the most recent triumphs and tests of the all-time great striker.

Balague also has access to the inner circle of Messi, getting to know how he has been dealing with the major changes in his late professional life. This book not only gives a great background to the rise of the Inter Miami forward, but also provides insights into the major moments of his career.

The Barcelona Complex: Lionel Messi and the Making – and Unmaking – of the World's Greatest Soccer Club – Simon Kuper This book is not a biography of a person, but a detailed account of the rise and decline of one of the greatest sports teams in history – FC Barcelona. Lionel Messi sits at the centre of this gripping story, having been involved with the club since the age of 13.

The author of this engrossing book is a veteran journalist who has covered the game more closely than most others and has greater access to its subject – FC Barcelona – than almost anyone else. He narrates how this club rose to tremendous heights on the back of Messi’s brilliance and the decline setting in when this book was written.

Messi and Ronaldo: Who Is The Greatest? – Illugi Jökulsson Great players are often part of great rivalries, the same is true of Messi. His career has seen him involved in a tussle for the title of the best player with Cristiano Ronaldo. This book looks at both the players and tries to compare them.

While the debate as to who is the GOAT will never be settled to the satisfaction of everyone, football lovers can take delight in this comparison of the two players and their impact, on and off the field.

FAQs How old is Lionel Messi? The Argentine legend is currently 38 years old.

How many UEFA Champions League titles has Messi won? Messi won the Champions League four times with FC Barcelona.