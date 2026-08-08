Lionel Messi retirement decision rests solely with him, says Argentina FA President Claudio Tapia after World Cup 2026

Argentina Football Association president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia has made it clear that Lionel Messi’s future on the pitch remains entirely in the superstar’s own hands. Speaking on Argentine television shortly after the national team’s run at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Tapia refused to place any pressure on the all-time great.

“It’s a decision that is purely and personally his,” Tapia said. “You have to let him relax. In 2022, we didn’t know if he’d play in 2026. He said it was game by game, and I think we’ve seen a great version. if not the best. of Leo in a World Cup.”

Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign Argentina reached the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 but fell 1-0 to Spain in extra time last month. Despite the heartbreaking end, Lionel Messi’s individual contribution stood out. He became the first player to surpass Miroslav Klose’s long-standing record of 16 World Cup goals. French star Kylian Mbappe finished with 22 goals, edging Messi by one for the tournament lead.

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Claudio Tapia was full of praise for the captain’s display. “It was a great World Cup from Leo,” Tapia said. “We enjoyed it a lot, and we’ve got to feel proud. I enjoyed every moment. Without a doubt, he was the standard-bearer of this group in the World Cup. If you analyze the World Cup he had, for me he was the best player. He was break records match after match.”

The president’s comments reflect the widespread admiration still surrounding Messi. Even at an age when most players have long retired, the Inter Miami forward continued to produce moments of brilliance that defined Argentina’s campaign. Fans and teammates alike watched him carry the team through knockout stages with familiar creativity and leadership.

No rush to say goodbye Tapia’s stance is deliberately hands-off. He stressed that the association will not push Messi toward any decision. The message is simple: after everything Messi has given Argentine football, the choice of when to walk away belongs only to him. Supporters have seen the same approach work before. After the 2022 triumph in Qatar, many wondered whether Messi would continue. He chose to keep going and delivered another memorable tournament four years later.