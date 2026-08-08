Lionel Messi retirement decision rests solely with him, says Argentina FA President Claudio Tapia after World Cup 2026

Argentina Football Association president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia has made it clear that Lionel Messi’s future on the pitch remains entirely in the superstar’s own hands. Speaking on Argentine television shortly after the national team’s run at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Tapia refused to place any pressure on the all-time great.

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“It’s a decision that is purely and personally his,” Tapia said. “You have to let him relax. In 2022, we didn’t know if he’d play in 2026. He said it was game by game, and I think we’ve seen a great version. if not the best. of Leo in a World Cup.”

Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign Argentina reached the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 but fell 1-0 to Spain in extra time last month. Despite the heartbreaking end, Lionel Messi’s individual contribution stood out. He became the first player to surpass Miroslav Klose’s long-standing record of 16 World Cup goals. French star Kylian Mbappe finished with 22 goals, edging Messi by one for the tournament lead.

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Claudio Tapia was full of praise for the captain’s display. “It was a great World Cup from Leo,” Tapia said. “We enjoyed it a lot, and we’ve got to feel proud. I enjoyed every moment. Without a doubt, he was the standard-bearer of this group in the World Cup. If you analyze the World Cup he had, for me he was the best player. He was break records match after match.”

The president’s comments reflect the widespread admiration still surrounding Messi. Even at an age when most players have long retired, the Inter Miami forward continued to produce moments of brilliance that defined Argentina’s campaign. Fans and teammates alike watched him carry the team through knockout stages with familiar creativity and leadership.

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No rush to say goodbye Tapia’s stance is deliberately hands-off. He stressed that the association will not push Messi toward any decision. The message is simple: after everything Messi has given Argentine football, the choice of when to walk away belongs only to him. Supporters have seen the same approach work before. After the 2022 triumph in Qatar, many wondered whether Messi would continue. He chose to keep going and delivered another memorable tournament four years later.

The calendar already raises questions about the next cycle. Lionel Messi will turn 43 during the 2030 World Cup, which will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will each stage one match as part of the centennial celebrations. The oldest non-goalkeeper to appear at a World Cup remains Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 years and 39 days old. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal also featured this summer at the age of 41, showing that elite footballers can still compete deep into their forties.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.