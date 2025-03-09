‘London flight is going to leave soon’: Virat Kohli’s early dismissal for 1 in Champions Trophy final sparks meme fest

Virat Kohli’s early dismissal in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand sent shockwaves across social media, sparking a mix of criticism, disappointment, and support from fans. Kohli, who fell for just 1 off 2 balls, was trapped LBW by Michael Bracewell, a wicket that shifted momentum in New Zealand’s favor. His departure left India at 108/2 in 20 overs, chasing 252 for a record third title.

Disappointment and frustration Many fans took to social media to express their heartbreak over failure of Virat Kohli in yet another ICC final. One user lamented, “Virat, your getting out broke me so much that now I don’t feel like watching the match.” Another echoed similar sentiments, calling it “Saddening, absolutely saddening.”

Reflecting on his performances in high-pressure matches, a fan remarked, “He played lots of important matches and failed maximum time.” Others went as far as labeling him a “choker,” with one post recalling previous heartbreaks: “2017 CT final choked, 2025 CT final choked.”

India Vs New Zealand FINAL LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Sarcastic and humorous takes Some users used humor and sarcasm to comment on Kohli’s dismissal. One fan joked, “No school kids, no Pakistani bowlers, no party for Kohli,” implying that he thrives against specific opponents. Another referenced India’s potential post-match travel plans, writing, “London flight is going to leave soon.”

Virat Kohli’s rumored decision to relocate to London with his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, and their two children has sparked mixed reactions among his fan base.

A common theme among fans was the inconsistency of India’s legendary duo at the crease together. One tweet read, “If today Rohit was staying then Kohli had to come out early. Miss the days when these two used to make big partnerships and shut the game. Now it’s either Ro or Ko.”

Support for Kohli Despite the criticism, several fans defended Kohli, calling his dismissal a rare failure. “A rare misstep, but the king doesn’t stay down for long,” one supporter wrote, maintaining faith in his ability to bounce back. Others reminded critics of his contributions, with one fan stating, “Virat gets the credit for taking India to the finals.”

As the match continued, social media remained abuzz with heated debates over Kohli’s dismissal, making his early exit one of the biggest talking points of the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Kohli falls early! Bracewell’s first delivery traps him LBW India suffered a major setback in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final as star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 1 off 2 balls, trapped LBW by Michael Bracewell. The wicket came at a crucial moment, shifting momentum in New Zealand’s favor.

Bracewell, bowling his first delivery, got the ball to drift in and hit Kohli on the back pad. The New Zealand players immediately went up in appeal, and after a brief hesitation, the umpire raised his finger. Kohli, after discussing with Rohit Sharma, opted for a review, but UltraEdge showed no bat involved, and ball-tracking confirmed three reds, sealing his dismissal.

The Dubai International Stadium fell silent as Kohli walked back in disappointment. Team India were 108/2 in 20 overs. His early departure is a big blow for India, as the team looked to chase down 252 for a record third title. With their most dependable batter failing to fire, India now faces an uphill battle to steady their innings and keep their title hopes alive.

