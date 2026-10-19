Long-term potential in Indian archery! Ebix Group backs Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s franchise Prithviraj Yodhas again

Ebix Group, a multinational technology and e-commerce company, has continued to back the Prithviraaj Yodhas, one of the six franchises in the second season of the Archery Premier League (APL). The Prithviraaj Yodhas team’s association with Ebix Group began in 2025.

The team, based out of Delhi, is co-owned by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and former archer and current actor Lin Laishram, who is the wife of Randeep. Vikas Garg, chairman of Ebix Group, is also associated with the ownership.

Laishram has represented India at the international level and even won the Junior National Championship in 1998.

Garg had spoken last year on the opportunity for Ebix Group to partner with the Yodhas. He hoped that the partnership could help inspire the next generation of archers.

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“At Ebix, we believe sports has the power to inspire, unite, and transform societies. By investing in archery, a discipline deeply rooted in India’s history, we are reinforcing our commitment to celebrate heritage.

“The Prithviraj Yodhas reflect strength, precision, and resilience, values that embody both Ebix Group and this iconic sport. Through APL, we aim to provide Indian athletes with a platform to showcase their talent while inspiring the next generation," Garg had said in October 2025 via an official statement.

Ahead of the 2026 APL season that recently concluded, Randeep said that he and Laishram were pleased to continue the partnership with Ebix.

“This year, we have a stronger squad, with world-class international archers alongside the best of Indian archery, and we want to go one step further. We are also happy to continue this journey with Ebix Group, whose support has helped us build a team that brings together established Indian talent and leading international archers.

“The APL is showing young Indians, especially girls, that archery can be a professional career, and that matters to us as much as the results,” he had said in a statement.

How Prithviraaj Yodhas performed in APL 2026 The franchise assembled an eight-member squad for the 2026 edition, combining Indian archers with international competitors.

Mexico's Andrea Becerra, the world's top-ranked compound archer at the time of the squad announcement, and Mexico's Matias Grande, ranked third in recurve, were among the team's prominent selections.

The Indian contingent comprised Abhishek Verma, Kirti Sharma, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, Gatha Anandrao Khadake, Raj Kaur and Juyel Sarkar. The squad included four men and four women, with representation across the two disciplines.

The Yodhas entered the second season after finishing as runners-up in the inaugural edition.

The second season of the Archery Premier League concluded recently, with the Mighty Marathas, led by Dhiraj Bommadevara, beating Kakitya Knights 6-2 in the final.