Hailing from West Bengal's Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami played her last match at England' Lord's ground on Saturday. Goswami received a Guard of Honor from the England's players as she walked out to bat one final time in international cricket during the third ODI against England at Lord's ground on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami played her last match at England' Lord's ground on Saturday. Goswami received a Guard of Honor from the England's players as she walked out to bat one final time in international cricket during the third ODI against England at Lord's ground on Saturday.
Jhulan, playing her final ODI at the Lord's, walked out to bat at number 9 after an ordinary batting display from India. She, however, received a heartwarming gesture on the field from England players as she made her way out one final time in international cricket.
Jhulan, playing her final ODI at the Lord's, walked out to bat at number 9 after an ordinary batting display from India. She, however, received a heartwarming gesture on the field from England players as she made her way out one final time in international cricket.
India batted first. The Indian team lost its top order's wickets in quick succession to be reduced to 29/4, before Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma restored the innings. However, India continued to lose wickets at quick breaks after the partnership was broken and it wasn't long before Jhulan came out to bat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India batted first. The Indian team lost its top order's wickets in quick succession to be reduced to 29/4, before Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma restored the innings. However, India continued to lose wickets at quick breaks after the partnership was broken and it wasn't long before Jhulan came out to bat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vedanta Resources Limited chairman Anil Agarwal also commended Goswami and wished her the best before her match.
Vedanta Resources Limited chairman Anil Agarwal also commended Goswami and wished her the best before her match.
The India stalwart, who is playing her 204th ODI, unfortunately, departed for a golden duck in her final innings but walked out to a guard of honour from the players.
The India stalwart, who is playing her 204th ODI, unfortunately, departed for a golden duck in her final innings but walked out to a guard of honour from the players.
Incidentally, Jhulan was last time dismissed for a golden duck in the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket ODI World Cup final against England at the same venue.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Incidentally, Jhulan was last time dismissed for a golden duck in the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket ODI World Cup final against England at the same venue.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After six years, though, in her career's final series, Goswami had the honour of being in the Indian team that beat England in an ODI series in England for the first time in 23 years.
Fellow cricketer Reema Malhotra, Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina also posted tributes to the legendary pacer.
Fellow cricketer Reema Malhotra, Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina also posted tributes to the legendary pacer.
The England cricket's official handle on Twitter also praised the legendary pacer and said, “She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The England cricket's official handle on Twitter also praised the legendary pacer and said, “She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CAB to name stand at Eden Gardens after Jhulan
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after legendary India seamer Jhulan Goswami, in recognition of her excellent services to the game.
CAB to name stand at Eden Gardens after Jhulan
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after legendary India seamer Jhulan Goswami, in recognition of her excellent services to the game.
Hailing from West Bengal's Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday.
Hailing from West Bengal's Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday.
"We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on the annual day," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on the annual day," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"At CAB we give equal importance to women's cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan's achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman's IPL," he added.
"At CAB we give equal importance to women's cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan's achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman's IPL," he added.
Women's cricket's highest wicket-taker, Jhulan, fondly known as 'Chakdah Express', bids adieu to international cricket with over 350 wickets, a feat no bowler has achieved so far.
Women's cricket's highest wicket-taker, Jhulan, fondly known as 'Chakdah Express', bids adieu to international cricket with over 350 wickets, a feat no bowler has achieved so far.
The state cricket body also organised the telecast of her last game at a city theatre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The state cricket body also organised the telecast of her last game at a city theatre.