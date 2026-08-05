Los Angeles Angels designate Jorge Soler for assignment after rough 2026 campaign

The Los Angeles Angels have designated outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler for assignment. Notably, the team has not issued an official announcement yet or revealed any corresponding roster addition.

Soler’s season never gained traction. The 34-year-old is batting just .203 with a .291 on-base percentage and .373 slugging mark. He has 12 home runs in 361 plate appearances while striking out nearly one-third of the time. Those numbers represent a clear drop from the power bat teams once counted on.

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Jorge Soler’s declining production Power remains part of Jorge Soler’s game, but contact and consistency have faded. His walk rate, once steady in the 11-12 percent range for much of his career, has fallen under 10 percent for a second straight season. This year’s 32.7 percent strikeout rate is his highest since the shortened 2020 campaign.

Even against left-handed pitching, where Soler has historically thrived, the results are soft. He is hitting just .207/.284/.341 versus southpaws in 2026. Advanced metrics paint a similar picture. Among hitters with at least 300 plate appearances. He continues to swing with intent, yet the ball is not leaving the bat with the same force seen two or three years ago.

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Contract status and recent path Jorge Soler is earning $13 million in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he originally signed with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants dealt him to the Atlanta Braves near the 2024 trade deadline. After time back in Atlanta, he landed with the Angels and has spent the past season-plus in Anaheim.

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With the trade deadline already closed, the Angels had limited options. They explored deals but found no takers willing to absorb the remaining roughly $3.91 million owed. Placing Soler on waivers is the next step. Few clubs are expected to claim that money, so he is likely to clear and become a free agent. Most observers expect him to land somewhere on a minor-league contract as teams look for a low-risk power bat.

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Looking ahead for the Angels The move opens a roster spot and gives the Angels flexibility after a busy deadline period. One candidate to see more time at designated hitter is newcomer Moises Ballesteros, acquired from the Chicago Cubs just a day earlier. The young left-handed hitter offers a different profile and could settle into a regular role while the club evaluates its options down the stretch.

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For Jorge Soler, the DFA closes a difficult chapter in Anaheim. A former American League home-run leader and World Series contributor, he still carries the raw power that once made him a middle-of-the-order threat. Whether another team bets on a bounce-back remains to be seen, but the opportunity will come once he clears waivers and hits free agency.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.