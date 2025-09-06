Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce slapped by Chargers’ Teair Tart during heated NFL clash | Video

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce found himself at the center of controversy on Friday, September 5, when he was slapped on the helmet by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart. The altercation took place during the NFL showdown at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in front of an international crowd, reported US Weekly.

The incident occurred in the third quarter, after Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt completed a two-yard run. As Kelce and Tart exchanged shoves, Tart slapped Kelce’s helmet with his open hand. Referees quickly penalized Tart for unnecessary roughness, handing the Chiefs a 15-yard gain, People reported.

Why Teair Tart avoided ejection Despite the penalty, Tart was not ejected from the game. According to former referee and rules analyst Terry McAulay, the slap was not deemed a disqualifying action. McAulay was quoted in a People report as saying that the hit was open-hand contact to the head instead of a closed-fist punch, because of which officials ruled it did not meet the threshold for disqualification.

Impact on the game The penalty advanced the ball, giving the Chargers the distance of their 11-yard line. Just like that, on the very next play, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scrambled for an 11-yard run and landed in the end zone, reducing Kansas City's deficit to just 13-12. Kicker Harrison Butker, however, missed the extra point, keeping Los Angeles ahead, People reported.

Kelce had been silent, recording only one catch for 10 yards beforehand, but his impact was felt later in the game. In the 4th quarter, he scored a touchdown with a 37-yard reception from Mahomes and had fun doing a dance celebration with Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster as well.

However, Kelce's efforts fell flat as the Chiefs lost in the end. The Los Angeles Chargers scored, ultimately extending their lead, and Kansas City had to settle for a field goal, eventually losing 27-21.

Off-field spotlight Over the last few weeks, Kelce has been in the headlines for his personal life, specifically after he announced his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift on August 26. Addressing reporters in Brazil before the season opener, Kelce acknowledged the increased attention, Elle reported.

"I think ever since I've been dating Taylor, life has been fun," Kelce said. “Obviously, a lot more eyes and I accept that. I'm living life, embracing the process, and the experience with the guys.”

FAQs Why did Teair Tart slap Travis Kelce? The incident followed a physical exchange between the two players after a short run by Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

Why was Tart not ejected? Officials ruled that because Tart used an open hand rather than a closed fist, it did not meet the threshold for disqualification.

What was the result of the game? The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21.