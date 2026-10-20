Lost right hand to a grass-cutting machine at 6! Meet Nishad Kumar, who puts on a golden show at Asian Para Games

A Paralympic champion in high jump, Nishad Kumar struck gold in his first-ever long jump competition at the big stage, topping the podium with an effor of 7.11m at the Asian Para Games 2026. Nishad, who primarily competes in the high jump, produced a dominant performance to secure India's first athletics gold and second overall at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Competing in the men's T47 long jump event, Nishad began with an effort of 6.95m before improving to 7.09m in his second attempt. He then registered 7.11m in the third round to take control of the competition before committing a foul in his fourth attempt.

Nishad bounced back with another 7.11m jump in the fifth round before closing with 7.07m to seal the gold medal. The gold marked another milestone in Nishad's career. The 26-year-old is a two-time Paralympic silver medallist, having finished second in the men's high jump T47 at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

He also won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games and became the 2025 World Para Athletics champion with an Asian record of 2.14m in the high jump. But things would have been different for Nishad.

What happened to Nishad Kumar? Nishad hails from Una, Himachal Pradesh from a family of farmers. However, a accident at the age of six changed Nishad's career when he lost his right hand in a grass-cutting machine. Despite the setback, Nishad pursued his passion for sports with unwavering commitment and his journey has been marked by resilience and determination.

He began his para athletics career in 2009 by participating in disciplines like wrestling and athletics, before specializing in javelin throw. In 2017, he received professional coaching and made his international debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, where he won a gold medal.

Nishad completed his education at DAV College, Sector 10 in Chandigarh, and later pursued higher education at Himachal Pradesh University. He also studied Physical Education at Lovely Professional University in Punjab.

Nishad Kumar's career breakthrough His breakthrough came in 2019, when Nishad won a bronze medal in the men's T47 category at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, which booked his tickets 2020 Summer Paralympics. On his Paralympics debut, Nishad won He secured a silver medal and also registered a new Asian record with a remarkable jump of 2.06m.

Since the there was no looking back for Nishad as he went on excel in every competition he participated. He won a gold medal in the T46 category at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. His success continued at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with a gold medal show in the men’s high jump T47 category.

Nishad will be eyening his second gold in the Asian Para Games 2026, when he competes in the men’s high jump T45/T46/T47 final at 4:05 PM IST on Tuesday.