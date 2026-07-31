Lovepreet Singh clinches silver medal in Men’s +110kg Weightlifting at CWG 2026; misses gold by narrow 1kg margin

Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh claimed the silver medal in the men’s +110kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday (July 30). The 28-year-old from Amritsar delivered a strong performance and finished with a total of 388kg. He came agonisingly close to gold, missing it by just one kilogram.

Strong start and Games record in snatch The final began late on Thursday evening at the venue in Glasgow. Lovepreet Singh opened the snatch with a clean lift of 168kg. He followed it with another successful attempt at 173kg. On his third try he powered up 176kg. That lift set a new Commonwealth Games record and put him firmly in the lead.

At the end of the snatch section, Lovepreet held a 10kg advantage over New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti. Samoa’s Sanele Mao, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, failed all three of his snatch attempts at 175kg and was eliminated from the competition. This opened the door wider for the Indian lifter.

Clean and jerk battle details Lovepreet Singh started the clean and jerk strongly. He made a solid first lift of 205kg. Liti responded with a successful 207kg attempt, cutting the Indian’s lead to 8kg. Lovepreet then improved to 212kg. That successful lift kept him in a strong position.

In his final attempt, Lovepreet Singh went for 217kg but could not complete the lift. New Zealand’s David Liti then produced a massive 223kg clean and jerk. The lift set a new Games record in the clean and jerk and gave Liti a total of 389kg. Lovepreet’s total of 388kg (176kg snatch + 212kg clean and jerk) was enough for silver.

Liti skipped his last attempt once the gold was secured. The competition ended with the New Zealander on top of the podium and Lovepreet taking the silver medal for India.

Another medal for India’s Weightlifting campaign Lovepreet Singh had won a bronze medal at the previous Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This silver in Glasgow marks an improvement and continues India’s strong showing in weightlifting at these Games. The Indian team has already collected several medals across different weight categories in Glasgow.

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The result adds to India’s medal tally on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026. While the gold slipped away by the narrowest of margins, Lovepreet’s Games record in the snatch and personal best total showed his progress and fighting spirit.