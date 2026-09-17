LSU QB Sam Leavitt listed doubtful vs Ole Miss as Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford

LSU dropped a midweek stunner on the SEC availability report, listing starting quarterback Sam Leavitt as doubtful for Saturday night’s rivalry game at Ole Miss. The game is scheduled in Oxford, where Lane Kiffin faces his former program for the first time.

The listing came without an official injury description. Leavitt finished last Saturday’s 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech and spoke afterward. He did not look limited. Kiffin also said nothing about his starter’s health at Monday’s news conference. Leavitt was then a no-show for a scheduled Tuesday media session.

What “doubtful” means under SEC rules The conference defines doubtful as “unlikely to play due to significant concerns” and a “25% chance to play.” Acts of gamesmanship “intended to hide a student-athlete’s true participation status for competitive or strategic reasons” are prohibited, as is conduct that could reasonably be construed as “misleading.”

Schools are told to take extra care with high-profile players such as starting quarterbacks. Inaccurate or late football reports can draw fines from $25,000 to $100,000, plus “accountability measures” for head coaches. Commissioner Greg Sankey can set the penalty.

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That policy is why the listing landed so hard. Leavitt was the only SEC player marked doubtful this week. Some around Ole Miss do not believe he will sit. The betting line moved from LSU -3 to as low as -1 after the report, then settled near LSU -2.5 on Thursday morning.

Linebacker TJ Dottery, LSU’s leading tackler, is questionable. Wide receiver Phillip Wright III, linebacker Jaiden Braker and running back Raycine Guillory Jr. are out.

Sam Leavitt’s first two games, and what he said last Saturday The Arizona State transfer arrived as the top quarterback in last winter’s portal and a former Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Against Clemson, he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown, ran for 113 yards and two scores, and also threw one interception in a 51-10 win. Against Louisiana Tech, he was 25-of-38 for 344 yards and one passing score, but he threw three interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns. On the season, he has 574 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 135 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

Asked after the Tech win whether he was looking ahead to Ole Miss, Leavitt said: “I’m just focusing on tonight, getting better, getting the body healthy. But no, it’s going to be an incredible opportunity.”

Kiffin’s postgame note was about the ball, not the body. “Sam’s gotta do a better job taking care of the ball,” he said.