LSU QB Sam Leavitt listed doubtful vs Ole Miss as Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford

LSU dropped a midweek stunner on the SEC availability report, listing starting quarterback Sam Leavitt as doubtful for Saturday night’s rivalry game at Ole Miss. The game is scheduled in Oxford, where Lane Kiffin faces his former program for the first time.

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The listing came without an official injury description. Leavitt finished last Saturday’s 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech and spoke afterward. He did not look limited. Kiffin also said nothing about his starter’s health at Monday’s news conference. Leavitt was then a no-show for a scheduled Tuesday media session.

What “doubtful” means under SEC rules The conference defines doubtful as “unlikely to play due to significant concerns” and a “25% chance to play.” Acts of gamesmanship “intended to hide a student-athlete’s true participation status for competitive or strategic reasons” are prohibited, as is conduct that could reasonably be construed as “misleading.”

Schools are told to take extra care with high-profile players such as starting quarterbacks. Inaccurate or late football reports can draw fines from $25,000 to $100,000, plus “accountability measures” for head coaches. Commissioner Greg Sankey can set the penalty.

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That policy is why the listing landed so hard. Leavitt was the only SEC player marked doubtful this week. Some around Ole Miss do not believe he will sit. The betting line moved from LSU -3 to as low as -1 after the report, then settled near LSU -2.5 on Thursday morning.

Linebacker TJ Dottery, LSU’s leading tackler, is questionable. Wide receiver Phillip Wright III, linebacker Jaiden Braker and running back Raycine Guillory Jr. are out.

Sam Leavitt’s first two games, and what he said last Saturday The Arizona State transfer arrived as the top quarterback in last winter’s portal and a former Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Against Clemson, he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown, ran for 113 yards and two scores, and also threw one interception in a 51-10 win. Against Louisiana Tech, he was 25-of-38 for 344 yards and one passing score, but he threw three interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns. On the season, he has 574 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 135 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

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Asked after the Tech win whether he was looking ahead to Ole Miss, Leavitt said: “I’m just focusing on tonight, getting better, getting the body healthy. But no, it’s going to be an incredible opportunity.”

Kiffin’s postgame note was about the ball, not the body. “Sam’s gotta do a better job taking care of the ball,” he said.

Who starts if Sam Leavitt cannot go Sophomore Landen Clark has the clearest backup resume. He is 7-of-10 for 109 yards and one touchdown across two appearances. Freshman Husan Longstreet has one completion, a 33-yard throw. The Saturday game-day sheet due 90 minutes before kickoff, will show whether LSU upgrades Leavitt or keeps him doubtful. Until then, Kiffin’s first trip back to Vaught-Hemingway has a second plot: whether his quarterback is truly hurt, or whether Oxford will see him under center anyway.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.