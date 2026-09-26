Macklin Celebrini becomes youngest captain in San Jose Sharks history at 20

San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier named Macklin Celebrini team captain on Friday, making the 20-year-old the youngest player in franchise history to hold the role and the youngest current captain in the NHL.

Celebrini is the 11th full-time captain in club history. The position had been vacant since Logan Couture, who was appointed for the 2019-20 season and retained the role through 2024-25 even after a career-ending groin and pelvic injury kept him off the ice. Couture announced his retirement on April 15, 2025. Patrick Marleau previously held the franchise mark for youngest captain when he was named at age 24 in 2004. Celebrini, who turned 20 in June, is also younger than Chicago’s Connor Bedard, who was named captain earlier this month at 21.

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Joe Thornton presents the jersey after practice The announcement followed practice at Sharks Ice. Former captain Joe Thornton, who served from 2010 to 2014, presented Celebrini with his No. 71 jersey.

“I know how much this guy means to everyone in this room and in the whole Bay Area,” Thornton said. “So Macklin, get up here, my friend.”

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Mike Grier then addressed the room “Your hard work, the way you lead our group. Just watching you in training camp going double shifts there. But you’re pushing the group, so this is, well, a well-deserved honor. So congratulations,” Mike Grier said.

Celebrini was one of five players who rotated as alternate captains last season. He also captained Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship after leading the Milan Olympics in goals with five as Canada won silver.

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Record second season made the choice clear San Jose Sharks selected Macklin Celebrini first overall in 2024. In 2025-26 he scored 45 goals and added 70 assists for 115 points in 82 games, finishing fourth in the NHL and breaking Joe Thornton’s franchise record of 114 points from 2006-07. Only Wayne Gretzky (137) and Sidney Crosby (120) have recorded more points in a season before turning 20.

He contributed to 46.2 percent of San Jose’s goals, the highest rate by a teenager in league history and second in the NHL behind Connor McDavid. Before his 20th birthday, he had 178 career points, the fifth-most by a teenager, and 70 goals, the seventh-most. In July, he signed a five-year, $94 million extension with an $18.8 million average annual value that begins in 2027-28 and runs through 2031-32. He will play 2026-27 on the final season of his entry-level contract.

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Looking ahead The Sharks open the season on October 1 at home against the Florida Panthers. Macklin Celebrini now carries the franchise’s top leadership role as San Jose tries to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.