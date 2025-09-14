‘Made the nation proud’: PM Modi reacts as Indian women's hockey team claim silver medal in Asia Cup 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian women’s hockey team for winning the silver medal in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025.

The Indian women’s hockey team clinched the silver medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou, after a 1-4 loss against hosts China in the final.

He said the team has made the nation proud and their determination and team spirit are simply outstanding.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said: “Our Indian Women’s Hockey Team has made the nation proud by winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025. Congratulations to them. Their determination and team spirit are simply outstanding. Wishing them the very best for the times to come.”

Navneet Kaur (1') scored for India while captain Ou Zixia (21'), Li Hong (40'), Zou Meirong (51') and Zhong Jiaqi (53') were the goal scorers for the home team.

Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Final India made a strong start in the final by going ahead in the very first minute through a penalty corner, which was converted by veteran forward Navneet Kaur (1') with a powerful strike.

A goal behind, China increased the tempo of the game and attacked with intent throughout the first half.

In the fourth minute, they received their first penalty corner, which was met by a goalline block by Sunelita Toppo, followed by another save from goalkeeper Bichu Devi.

In the 15th minute, China received another penalty corner, but this time, they couldn't get past India's first rusher.

The trend followed in the second quarter, with China winning another penalty corner in the 17th minute, which was saved by Bichu Devi, who again made a brilliant block in the 20th minute in open play. China won a penalty corner in the 21st minute, but this time, Captain Ou Zixia (21') successfully converted it to score the equaliser. Both teams headed into the break with scores tied and all to play for in the second half.

India started the third quarter strong as they limited China to their own half and made constant entries into the circle in search of the lead again; however, it was China that broke the deadlock.

In the 40th minute, India received a penalty corner, but they couldn't convert it, giving away the ball to China as they launched a quick counterattack, catching India off guard. Li Hong (40') made a strong solo run and struck a back-handed shot which beat the goalkeeper and found the bottom right corner of the net.