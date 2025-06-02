Magnus Carlsen bangs table in frustration after losing to world champion D Gukesh at Norway Chess 2025 - Watch video

World no.1 Magnus Carlsen banged the table in frustration after losing to D Gukesh at the Norway Chess 2025 on Monday. The incident took place towards the end of their round 6 clash when Carsen banged the table on which the chess board was kept, leaving the commentators in total shock. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Meanwhile it was a perfect revenge for Gukesh as he defeated Carlsen for the first time in a classical game. Days after Carlsen, the five-time world champion, inflicted a huge blow to Gukesh’s chances in the opening round, the world champion struck back, catching the Norwegian by surprise just when it seemed he was on the verge of losing the game to earn three points.

The Indian jumped to third spot with 8.5 points and now trails the world No.1 Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana by just one point. It was a huge comeback for Gukesh, who had looked out of sorts in the opening game against Carlsen. He seemed to be losing Sunday’s game as well before he turned things around to win his maiden Classical chess contest in 62 moves and over four hours of nerve-wracking chess.

Huge pump for D Gukesh at Norway Chess 2025 While Gukesh refused to speak to the media, his Polish coach Grzegorz Gajewski said the win will give the teenager “a huge pump” going deeper into the tournament and in future battles with the Norwegian.

“It (win) just gives a huge pump of confidence (to Gukesh) because once you've done it, you know you can do it again. And that's the plan,” said Gajewski. When asked if other players from India will suddenly feel confident about themselves beating Carlsen following Gukesh’s feat, he said, it certainly does.