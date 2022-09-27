Magnus Carlsen breaks his silence on chess cheating scandal3 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 05:47 PM IST
After weeks of innuendo, the world champion on Monday accused 19-year-old American grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating
World champion Magnus Carlsen on Monday broke his silence on the scandal that has shaken the chess world, explicitly accusing 19-year-old American grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann of cheating for the first time since their controversial meeting at the Sinquefield Cup this month.