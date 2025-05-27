Magnus Carlsen calls Formula One ‘boring’; chess world no.1 says ‘Drive around in a circle for a long time’

World No. 1 chess player Magnus Carlsen is someone who gets easily bored.

After brushing aside his defeat of D Gukesh in the first round of the Norway Chess 2025, in Stavanger, on Monday as a 'boring' match, his next 'victim' is the racing sport Formula One.

'Drive around in a circle' During an interaction with journalists, the Norwegian chess grandmaster said F1 did not interest him.

"I think personally… I think Formula One is, like, the most boring sport. Like, you just drive around and in a circle for a long time. Like, there are other reasons why people get engaged in terms of personalities," Carlsen opined.

King of the sport After beating Gukesh in the opening round after the Indian made a blunder, the Norwegian took to social media and posted a cryptic message.

He shared a photo with text that read, "If you come at the King, you best not miss," and captioned the post by stating, “An interesting quote from The Wire.”

For those who don't know, The Wire was an American crime drama television series that ran between 2002 and 2008 for 5 seasons, comprising 60 episodes. Created and written by American author and former police reporter David Simon, the idea for the show started out as a police drama loosely based on the experiences of Simon's writing partner Ed Burns, a former homicide detective and public school teacher.

Carlsen beat Gukesh on May 26, Monday, in what was their first classical meeting since the Indian Grandmaster ascended to the summit of the chess world.

After defeating the Indian, Carlsen said: “I don’t know if you should call it old school or more new because there were very little theories and by no means better, but I think we both wanted to fight.

