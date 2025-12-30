Magnus Carlsen faces backlash after slamming table at chess World Blitz Championship 2025; ‘shameful behaviour’

For the second time in 2025, Magnus Carlsen was caught banging the table after losing a match, the latest after a loss to India's Arjun Erigaisi. His last table slam also came after a loss to an Indian - D Gukesh.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Dec 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Norway's Magnus Carlsen lost to Arjun Egriasi at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2025 in Doha.
Norway's Magnus Carlsen lost to Arjun Egriasi at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2025 in Doha.(AFP)

Magnus Carlsen once again came into spotlight for wrong reasons after the Norwegian chess grandmaster slammed the table after losing to Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi in the ongoing FIDE World Blitz Championship 2025 in Doha. This was the second incident in 2025 when Carlsen was caught on camera, banging the table in frustration following a loss.

The incident took place after Erigaisi put his strong endgame and quick calculation on display to record the biggest upset of the ongoing World Blitz Championship so far. Carlsen lost on time.

During the game, Carlsen opened with a French Variation of the Sicilian Defence. Following his bishop. The Norwegian went into backfoot after his knight developed into d2 and bishop retreated to c2. It allowed Erigaisi to snap up the b2 pawn.

Despite Carlsen regaining the material, the damage was already done. He eventually lost the game under mounting pressure, this banging the table in frustration. However, Carlsen's table-bang act didn't go well with the fans, who took to social media to express their displeasure.

View full Image
Fans have slammed Magnus Carlsen on social media for his behaviour.
Sports
