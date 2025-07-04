Magnus Carlsen humbled as Gukesh stuns him at Grand Chess Tour: ‘I’m not enjoying chess right now’

Reigning World Champions D Gukesh defeated Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Grand Chess Tour. Gukesh has now taken sole lead after six rounds of the Super United Rapid and blitz tournament.
Ahead of the match, Carlsen had questioned the Indian chess player's abilities in rapid and blitz format noting that he hadn't done enough to show that he'll suceed in the tournament.
Speaking to Take Take Take after the match, Carlsen said, “No, I've played kind of poorly the whole tournament and this time I got soundly punished. I think I had a very, very nice position. He took his chance to open up a position with c6. After that it was a little bit , like earlier, where I get short of time. I can't really handle it that well. And he found a lot of really, really good moves. And I think he did that part very well. I think I had one kind of last chance at some point to bail out to something that was very draw-ish. And I thought, well, let's continue playing. And then a couple of minutes later, I was pretty hopelessly lost. So, it was poor, but all credit to Gukesh. He's playing well and he's taking his chances too,” he said.
“Yeah, he's doing incredibly well. incredibly well now. So, you know, it's a long way to go in the tournament, but, you know, winning five games in a row is no mean feat. he added
“Honestly, I am not enjoying playing chess at all right now. I don't feel any flow at all when I'm playing. I'm constantly constantly hesitating and it's just really poor right now,” Carlsen further noted
