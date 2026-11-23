Magnus Carlsen is in hot water after the Norwegian world no.1's conduct during the recent Total Chess World Championship Tour in Budapest, forcing the world governing body FIDE to refer him to the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC).

The five-time world champion Carlsen finished a disappointing 17th in Budapest, beating Vladislav Artemiev in another Armageddon decider. He had lost the Friday's daily match 15.5-4.5, after forfeiting the Fast Classic game, forcing a tie-break. Carlsen recovered to win the Armageddon.

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But despite finishing off with a win, controversy kept following Carlsen as the FIDE seemed to be furious about the Norwegian's act of forfeiting three scheduled games against Russian Grandmaster Artemiev while their 17th-place playoff was still undecided.

Carlsen forfeited both rapid games on the opening day of the match and a fast classic game on day two before prevailing in an armageddon tie-break. The Budapest event was won by Alireza Firouzja ahead of Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana. It served as a test tournament for the inaugural Total Chess World Tour season in 2027.

What did FIDE say about Magnus Carlsen? In a strong-worded statement, FIDE stated that Carlsen's actions have damaged the reputation and demonstrated lack of respect for the opponents. “Given GM Carlsen’s stature and his significant role in promoting chess, such actions are particularly concerning, as they may damage the reputation of competitions and demonstrate a lack of respect for opponents, spectators, and tournament partners,” FIDE said.

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“FIDE considers such conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards of professional behaviour expected of participants in official competitions,” the federation added. FIDE noted that other players also forfeited games in already-decided matches, but drew a distinction with Carlsen's absences against Artemiev while the result remained in doubt.

Why Magnus Carlsen forfeited the games? Carlsen's idea of forfeiting the games against Artemiev was his plan to safe his world no.1 ranking. Carlsen's rating and top ranking were under pressure during the tournament, with losses threatening to push him below the 2800 mark for the first time in 17 years and potentially end his more than 15-year reign at the top of the rankings.

His win for the 17th place against Artemiev lifted Carlsen's live rating to 2804 and also kept him above the coveted 2,800 Elo mark, thus retaining his world No. 1 status.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in