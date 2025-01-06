Magnus Carlsen is now married! 5 things to know about the bride- Ella Victoria Malone

Magnus Carlsen, the reigning World Chess Champion, recently tied the knot with Ella Victoria Malone in a picturesque ceremony held at the Holmenkollen Chapel in Oslo on January 4, 2025. The wedding was held at Oslo's iconic 5-star Grand Hotel.

Although Carlsen and Malone were seen publicly together for the first time in February 2024 during the Freestyle Chess GOAT Challenge in Germany.

Netflix Movie on Magnus Carlsen's Wedding? Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet reported that a crew from Netflix was present at Magnus Carlsen's wedding ceremony. The streaming giant is believed to be filming a chess-related television show, which is anticipated to premiere in 2025. However, Dagbladet noted that it has not yet been able to confirm whether the crew was officially assigned to cover the event for Netflix.

Here are five details about Magnus Carlsen's bride: Diverse Heritage Ella Victoria Malone was born in 1998 to a Norwegian mother and an American father, giving her a unique blend of cultural backgrounds. This dual heritage has enriched her perspective and experiences, as she has lived in both Norway and the United States.

Magnus Carlsen marries Ella Victoria Malone in Holmenkollen Chapel, Oslo, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. (Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via AP)

Global Experience While Ella Victoria Malone grew up in Oslo, she also spent several years in Singapore, where she is a permanent resident.

Educational Background Ella, who now officially goes by Ella Victoria Carlsen, attended Uranienborg School in Oslo for her early education. She later pursued studies in various institutions abroad.

Supportive Partner Ella Victoria Malone, 26, has been an unwavering support for Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen throughout his chess career. She frequently attends his tournaments and has expressed her desire for him to succeed, stating, “I want him to win and be happy.”

Passion for the Arts In addition to her academic pursuits, Ella Victoria Malone is reportedly passionate about the arts, particularly photography and design. She often shares her creative work on social media, showcasing her artistic talents and interests outside of the chess world.

Magnus Carlsen's Memorable Wedding

Magnus Carlsen marries Ella Victoria Malone in Holmenkollen Chapel, Oslo, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025.

