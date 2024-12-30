World no.1 Magnus Carlsen has made an U-turn and will be returning to the World Blitz Championship on Monday in New York, two days after he was disqualified for violating the dress code by wearing a jeans. The development comes in after International Chess Federation (FIDE) decided to loosen their stand and allow Carlsen in jeans with a jacket.

The announcement of Carlsen's return was first announced in an interview with IM Levy Rozman for the Take Take Take app. "Long story short: We can talk about how it got there, but I am playing at least one more day in New York, and if I do well, another day after that," Carlsen, a five-time world champion said.