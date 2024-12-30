Magnus Carlsen makes U-turn, world no.1 chess star returns to World Blitz Championship after dress controversy

Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from the World Chess Rapid and Blitz Championship two days ago for wearing a pair of jeans.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Dec 2024, 07:33 AM IST
World No.1 Magnus Carlsen at the World Rapid and Blitz Tournament. (FIDE)(HT_PRINT)

World no.1 Magnus Carlsen has made an U-turn and will be returning to the World Blitz Championship on Monday in New York, two days after he was disqualified for violating the dress code by wearing a jeans. The development comes in after International Chess Federation (FIDE) decided to loosen their stand and allow Carlsen in jeans with a jacket. 

The announcement of Carlsen's return was first announced in an interview with IM Levy Rozman for the Take Take Take app. "Long story short: We can talk about how it got there, but I am playing at least one more day in New York, and if I do well, another day after that," Carlsen, a five-time world champion said.

Meanwhile, FIDE also issued a statement confirming Carlsen's participation.  

 

First Published:30 Dec 2024, 07:33 AM IST
