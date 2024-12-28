World no.1 Magnus Carlsen was thrown out of the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York on Friday after the former world chess champion refused to change his attire despite a warning, violating FIDE's dress code. Carlsen, who came in as the defending champion in the tournament, was initially fined USD 200 for wearing jeans.

Following the fine, chief arbiter Alex Holowczak asked Carlsen to change his attire asked Carlsen to change his attire immediately. However, Carlsen refused and was disqualified from Round 9 of the tournament at the Wall Street.

Widely regarded as one of the best in business, the Norwegian grandmaster told the tournament authorities that he would comply with the dress code from the following day. However, that did not go well with the tournament officials.

Reacting to this, Carlsen said he was 'tired of FIDE'. "I am pretty tired of FIDE, so I want no more of this. I don't want anything to do with them. I am sorry to everyone at home, maybe it's a stupid principle, but I don't think it's any fun," the Norwegian was quoted as saying to NRK.

"I said I don't want to bother changing now, but I can change until tomorrow, that's fine. But they didn't want to compromise. I've reached a point where I am pretty upset with FIDE, so I didn't want to either. Then, that's how it goes," Carlsen added.

FIDE issues statement on Carlsen Meanwhile, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) issued a statement on Carlsen's breach of dress code and gave an example of Ian Nepomniachtchi, who complied with the rules after coming in sporting sports shoes.

“FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants,” it continued.

"Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event. The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players.

"Earlier in the day, another participant, Mr. Ian Nepomniachtchi, was also fined for breaching the dress code by wearing sports shoes. However, Mr. Nepomniachtchi complied, changed into approved attire, and continued to play in the tournament.

"The dress code regulations are drafted by members of the FIDE Athletes Commission, which is composed of professional players and experts. These rules have been in place for years and are well-known to all participants and are communicated to them ahead of each event. FIDE has also ensured that the players' accommodation is within a short walking distance from the playing venue, making adherence to the rules more convenient.