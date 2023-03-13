Mahindra Automotive is title sponsor of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 04:44 PM IST
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has signed SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has signed SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., as its title sponsor for the championships along with MC Mary Kom and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar as its brand ambassadors for its upcoming women’s World Championships 2023.
