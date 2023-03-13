Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Sports News /  Mahindra Automotive is title sponsor of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Mahindra Automotive is title sponsor of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST Varuni Khosla
MC Mary Kom and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar brand as ambassadors of women’s World Championships 2023.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has signed SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., as its title sponsor for the championships along with MC Mary Kom and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar as its brand ambassadors for its upcoming women’s World Championships 2023.

The tournament will begin scheduled from mid-March and will be played in the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. India is hosting the event for the third time in its history.

Ajay Singh, president of the Boxing Federation of India said, “We are delighted to welcome them as our lead sponsor. The presence of Mary Kom and Farhan Akhtar as brand ambassadors for the championships will also add immense value to our mission of encouraging women participation in boxing. She is a legend of our sport and Akhtar is a Bollywood icon who has made several inspiring sports movies including one about boxing."

Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. added, “We acknowledge the tremendous growth in viewership and followers of women’s boxing over the years, which highlights the strength, resilience, and toughness that women embody in the face of challenges. As a company dedicated to promoting diversity and empowering women, we are honored to be associated with this groundbreaking sport and its athletes."

Mary Kom, a bronze medallist in the London Olympics,said, “India is hosting the World Championships for the third time and it is a special and rare honour. It will underline India’s strength as a sporting nation in front of a global audience. I am delighted to be a part of this tournament and I am certain that this will be a golden page in India’s sporting history."

Farhan Akhtar added: “I am honoured and excited to be a part of such a prestigious event. It is a matter of personal pride that India is hosting the World Boxing championship for Women."

About 350 plus boxers from 74 countries have registered so far for the biennial event which has a prize pool of 20 crore for the first time.

According to one report by GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India, the size of the Indian sports industry was estimated to have surpassed 9,500 crore in 2021, it said in its report, ‘Sporting Nation in The Making’.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
