The buzz around the retirement of cricket legend MS Dhoni is not expected to die soon, with fans craving for a glimpse of his performance while he himself managing to dodge the question every time. The rumors around his last season of IPL are going on since 2020 when he took retirement from international cricket, but every year MS Dhoni appears on the ground for another bombastic season. But, Suresh Raina may have finally given an answer to the million-dollar question while talking on JioCinema on Monday.

While talking about sharing his time with MS Dhoni as a former CSK player, Suresh Raina revealed the exact words of the legend on his retirement. Raina said that Dhoni has made a specific promise to himself about the time he will choose to retire.

“Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year)," were Dhoni's words to Raina during their last meeting in IPL 2023. The words simply express the confidence MS Dhoni had in his abilities and his team about winning the IPL title for the fifth time.

Last week, during a match between CSK and LSG in Lucknow, the presenter, and former cricketer Danny Morrison asked Dhoni how he was enjoying his final tour, implying that it was his last. Dhoni responded with a smile "Well, you have decided it's my last." This left Morrison surprised for a moment, and he pointed to the crowd in Lucknow, and said "You hear that, he is going to come back again next year".

Bouncing back from the dismal performance last season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is maintaining its dominance in the season with second position on the points table. The franchise played some of the most interesting matches in this season of the IPL.