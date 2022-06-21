Mainstream media’s attention to eSports likely to boost sector3 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 12:27 AM IST
Smaller cities could contribute to a large part of eSports’ target audience, who typically consume content on TV
NEW DELHI : Mumbai-based Naman Mathur, 25, a gamer who goes by the name Soul Mortal, is gung ho about the future of eSports in India. When Mathur and his friends began their careers five years ago, they struggled to explain what they did to family and friends. In the past year or so, the situation has changed dramatically.