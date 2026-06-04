Maja Chwalinska stuns Diana Shnaider to reach French Open 2026 final; continues historic run

Maja Chwalinska arrived in Paris ranked world No. 113. She leaves the semi-finals as a genuine title contender and a player knocking hard on the Top 20 door.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Jun 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Poland's Maja Chwalinska celebrates after winning against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the end of their women's semi final singles match.
Poland's Maja Chwalinska celebrates after winning against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the end of their women's semi final singles match.(AFP)

Maja Chwalinska has rewritten the Roland Garros storybooks. The 24-year-old qualifier defeated 25th seed Diana Shnaider 7-6(4), 6-4 in Thursday’s semi-final to become the first woman in tournament history to reach the French Open final from the qualifying rounds. She will now meet fellow debut finalist Mirra Andreeva on Saturday for the chance to claim her first Grand Slam title.

Maja Chwalinska arrived in Paris ranked world No. 113. She leaves the semi-finals as a genuine title contender and a player knocking hard on the Top 20 door.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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