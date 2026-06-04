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Maja Chwalinska stuns Diana Shnaider to reach French Open 2026 final; continues historic run

Maja Chwalinska arrived in Paris ranked world No. 113. She leaves the semi-finals as a genuine title contender and a player knocking hard on the Top 20 door.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Jun 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Poland's Maja Chwalinska celebrates after winning against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the end of their women's semi final singles match.
Poland's Maja Chwalinska celebrates after winning against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the end of their women's semi final singles match.(AFP)

Maja Chwalinska has rewritten the Roland Garros storybooks. The 24-year-old qualifier defeated 25th seed Diana Shnaider 7-6(4), 6-4 in Thursday’s semi-final to become the first woman in tournament history to reach the French Open final from the qualifying rounds. She will now meet fellow debut finalist Mirra Andreeva on Saturday for the chance to claim her first Grand Slam title.

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Maja Chwalinska arrived in Paris ranked world No. 113. She leaves the semi-finals as a genuine title contender and a player knocking hard on the Top 20 door.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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