Manchester City win 2026 FA Cup: Antoine Semenyo's brilliant flick secures 1-0 win over Chelsea

Manchester City claimed the 2026 Emirates FA Cup title after claiming a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in a fiercely contested final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (May 16). Antoine Semenyo’s moment of pure brilliance in the 72nd minute settled a match of high tension, defensive excellence, and late controversy, handing Pep Guardiola’s side their eighth FA Cup title and a domestic cup double.
From kick-off, the two Premier League giants served up a classic cup final battle. City held the greater share of possession and probed with intent through Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush, yet Chelsea, under interim manager Calum McFarlane, remained disciplined and compact. Both backlines excelled, snuffing out attacks before they could develop. Clear chances were scarce, and the score remained 0-0 at the break, leaving 90,000 fans inside the national stadium on edge.
The breakthrough arrived with 18 minutes remaining. Bernardo Silva found Haaland on the right flank, and the Norwegian forward drilled in a low, inviting cross. Semenyo, the January signing from Bournemouth who has quickly become a fan favourite, reacted with instinctive brilliance. Turning his back to goal, he flicked the ball past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez with the outside of his trailing boot, an audacious, perfectly executed finish that left the keeper stranded.
Wembley erupted as City players mobbed their match-winner. The Ghana international’s strike was worthy of any major final, showcasing quick thinking and sublime technique. It broke Chelsea’s resolve and ultimately secured the silverware for Manchester City.
The Blues will feel they were denied a clear opportunity earlier in the contest. Late in the first half, forward Joao Pedro surged into the box only to be clipped by City defender Abdukodir Khusanov. Replays suggested a foul, yet referee Darren England and the VAR team waved away the penalty appeals. Chelsea players surrounded the official in protest, and the travelling support voiced their frustration loudly.
Undeterred, Chelsea pushed forward after conceding, creating late pressure in search of an equaliser. However, Manchester City’s experienced rearguard, marshalled by Rodri and Marc Guehi, stood firm until the final whistle.
(More to follow)