Manu Bhaker Khel Ratna controversy: Why double Olympic medallist was overlooked – 2 things to know

Manu Bhaker recently grabbed the headlines after reports emerged that the Paris Olympics double medallist wasn't included in the nomination list for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. The 22-year-old had a stellar 2024 as she became the first Indian post-Independence to win two Olympic medals at a single Games and also the first Indian female shooter to win a medal at the Olympics.

Having suffered a heart-breaking pistol malfunction in Tokyo three years ago, Bhaker made a strong comeback to win her first Olympic bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event. She got another two ays later, partnering Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team 10m air pistol event. She would have gotten a third had Bhaker not finished fourth in the women's 25m air pistol event.

According to a TOI report, Bhaker isn't in the list for the country's highest sporting honour which includes the likes of Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympics gold medallist high jumper Praveen Kumar.

Why was Manu Bhaker overlooked? Based on the report, Sports Ministry officials stated that Bhaker didn't apply for Khel Ratna award. The recommendations for the award are made by the government recognised National Sports Federations, the Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Sports Promotion and Control Boards, and the state and the union territory governments with not more than two eligible sportspersons for each discipline.

In Bhaker's case, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is responsible to make the recommendations. Although, it is still unclear whether NRAI had made the recommendation or not, Bhaker's family claim that her application was indeed made. However, neither NRAI nor Bhaker has officially made any comments.

2 things to know about Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna row Bhaker's matter is similar to what India cricketer Mohammed Shami faced a few years ago for the Arjuna Award as he didn't apply formally. The BCCI took care of the whole matter and following a suo moto cognizance taken by the National Sports Day awards committee, the Indian pacer was awarded the Arjuna. Similarly, if at all Bhaker had not applied, the National Sports Day awards committee can exercise the suo moto cognizance and honour the shooter's feat.

In October earlier this year, Bhaker has made a social media post, stating whether she deserves a Khel Ratna award or not. However, she later deleted the post following a social media backlash.

What did Manu Bhaker's father say? Meanwhile, Bhaker's father Ram Kishan, has lashed out at the government officials. "What's the point of getting two medals in single Olympics if you have to beg for awards," Kishan was quoted as saying to Sports Tak.

“One government official is deciding and committee members are silent not giving their opinion. I don't understand. Is this the way you are encouraging athletes?We had applied for the award but have heard nothing from the committee,” he asked.