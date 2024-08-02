Manu Bhaker new favourite for firms after winning medals at Paris Olympics, approached by 40 brands: Report

  • Bhakar used to charge a fee of 20-25 lakh for each endorsement, but now her charges have reportedly gone up 6-7 times and she has closed one deal in the range of 1.5 crore already.

Livemint
Updated2 Aug 2024, 04:51 PM IST
India's ace shooter Manu Bhakar poses with her medals she won in the Paris Olympics 2024.
India’s ace shooter Manu Bhakar poses with her medals she won in the Paris Olympics 2024. (X/@realmanubhaker)

After making India proud by winning two Olympic bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhakar has not only become the face of India's shooting contingent; she is also now the new favourite for firms for advertisements.

Bhakar has two medals in her account—a bronze in the 10m air pistol individual and another in the mixed team events. She is also expected to win a third medal in the 25m air pistol event.

Also Read | Bhakar reacts after scripting history in Olympics: ’Feeling really proud’

According to details, Bhakar has been approached by 40-odd brands for endorsements worth crores.

Earlier, Bhakar used to charge a fee of 20-25 lakh for each endorsement, but now her charges have reportedly gone up 6-7 times, and she has already closed one deal in the range of 1.5 crore.

Also Read | Why does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri answers

"We have got about 40-odd inquiries in just the last 2-3 days. We are focusing right now on the long-term association deals, and we have closed a couple of endorsements," Times of India quoted IOS Sports & Entertainment's CEO Neerav Tomar as saying, that manages Manu.

"Her brand value, of course, has jumped five to six folds. So anything we were doing before was in the vicinity of 20-25 lakhs, now it has gone to the region of about 1.5 crore for one deal of endorsements. This is a one-year kind of engagement for a brand category with exclusivity," he added.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot duo brings 2nd bronze medal to India

Among other details, Tomar said that they are focusing on the long-term deals.

"At the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, we get a lot of medals in shooting. But then it just fizzles out. In the Olympics, you stand out, and with two medals you just completely outshine," he added.

Bhakar is set to become a national sporting brand just like Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a gold medal in the last Olympic Games.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 04:51 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsManu Bhaker new favourite for firms after winning medals at Paris Olympics, approached by 40 brands: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue