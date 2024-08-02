After making India proud by winning two Olympic bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhakar has not only become the face of India's shooting contingent; she is also now the new favourite for firms for advertisements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhakar has two medals in her account—a bronze in the 10m air pistol individual and another in the mixed team events. She is also expected to win a third medal in the 25m air pistol event.

According to details, Bhakar has been approached by 40-odd brands for endorsements worth crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Bhakar used to charge a fee of ₹20-25 lakh for each endorsement, but now her charges have reportedly gone up 6-7 times, and she has already closed one deal in the range of ₹1.5 crore.

"We have got about 40-odd inquiries in just the last 2-3 days. We are focusing right now on the long-term association deals, and we have closed a couple of endorsements," Times of India quoted IOS Sports & Entertainment's CEO Neerav Tomar as saying, that manages Manu.

"Her brand value, of course, has jumped five to six folds. So anything we were doing before was in the vicinity of ₹20-25 lakhs, now it has gone to the region of about ₹1.5 crore for one deal of endorsements. This is a one-year kind of engagement for a brand category with exclusivity," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other details, Tomar said that they are focusing on the long-term deals.

"At the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, we get a lot of medals in shooting. But then it just fizzles out. In the Olympics, you stand out, and with two medals you just completely outshine," he added.