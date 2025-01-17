Manu Bhaker’s Oops moment seconds before receiving Khel Ratna award, Indian shooter gives wry smile: Watch viral video

Manu Bhaker encountered an awkward situation before quickly realising her mistake as she receieved the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel ratna award from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of National Sports Awards 2024. Bhaker was one of the four recipients of the country's highest sporting honour along with Harmanpreet Singh, D Gukesh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar.

The incident took place as Bhaker was about to receive her Khel Ratna award. Winner of two shooting bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, Bhaker stood at the mark just before walking down to President Murmu.

Advertisement

While her achievements were being read out, Bhaker took a couple of steps but realised the announcer wasn't finished. She sported a wry smile on her face before walking down a few seconds later to receive the award.

Advertisement