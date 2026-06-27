Maple Leafs trade Brandon Carlo to Blues for two third-round picks at 2026 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs sent veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo to the St Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for two third-round picks during the second day of the NHL Draft in Buffalo. New general manager John Chayka continues to reshape the roster after last season’s sharp decline.
The St Louis Blues gave up picks No. 73 and No. 76. Brandon Carlo, 29, is a right-shot defensive defenseman entering his 11th NHL season. He has one year remaining on his contract with a $3.485 million cap hit. In the last season, he recorded seven assists in 55 games while averaging 19 minutes and 22 seconds of ice time per game. Over 692 career games split between Toronto and Boston, he has posted 29 goals and 90 assists.
The Toronto Maple Leafs obtained Brandon Carlo at the 2025 trade deadline from the Boston Bruins. In return, Boston received a conditional first-round pick, a fourth-round selection, and center Fraser Minten. The first-rounder carried top-10 protection. Because Toronto won the draft lottery and selected Gavin McKenna first overall, that pick now slides to 2028 for the Bruins.
Former general manager Brad Treliving brought Carlo in to help push for a championship in 2024-25. The team reached the second round before falling to the Florida Panthers in seven games. The following season proved difficult. Toronto dropped 30 points in the standings, missed the playoffs, and replaced Treliving with Chayka.
This marks John Chayka’s fourth trade since taking over. His most notable earlier move involved signing defenseman Darren Raddysh, previously with the Tampa Bay Lightning, to an eight-year contract. Raddysh had been widely viewed as the top unrestricted free agent blueliner available this summer.
St Louis Blues add a steady, experienced presence to the right side of its blue line alongside Colton Parayko and Logan Mailloux. The Blues have also been busy this offseason. They traded winger Jordan Kyrou to the Washington Capitals in a deal that brought back center Connor McMichael and sent two first-round picks to the Anaheim Ducks for center Mason McTavish.
For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the move continues a clear shift in direction under new leadership. For the St Louis Blues, Carlo provides immediate depth and leadership on the back end as the team looks to build on recent roster additions.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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