Marcell Ozuna released by Pittsburgh Pirates after disappointing $12 million season

The Pittsburgh Pirates have decided to part ways with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Reports confirm the team will release the veteran slugger on Wednesday, ending a short and largely unsuccessful chapter in black and gold.

Outfielder Ronny Simon is expected to take Marcell Ozuna’s place on the active roster. The move comes after Ozuna failed to deliver the production the club hoped for when it signed him.

Marcell Ozuna’s rough year in Pittsburgh Marcell Ozuna joined the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year, $12 million contract after the team missed out on other free-agent targets, including Kyle Schwarber. The 35-year-old never settled in at the plate. In 280 plate appearances this season, he has hit just .203 with a .286 on-base percentage and .327 slugging percentage. That line sits 31 percent below league average by wRC+.

His strikeout rate has climbed to a career-high 28.6 percent. Only one month, June, brought league-average offense, and even that stretch came with a concerning 36 percent strikeout rate. The overall numbers have left little room for patience.

As a group, Pirates designated hitters, largely Ozuna, have posted a .223/.293/.363 slash line and a 79 wRC+. That ranks among the bottom four in baseball, ahead of only the Tigers, Diamondbacks, and Royals. The lack of production has put extra pressure on an already thin lineup.

Injuries force roster shuffle The timing of the release makes sense given the club’s current injury situation. Three of the Pittsburgh Pirates' better hitters are sidelined. Oneil Cruz is dealing with broken fingers, Konnor Griffin has a torn tendon in his hand, and Ryan O’Hearn is expected to miss at least six weeks with a quad strain.

With those absences, the Pirates need more flexible bats. Bryan Reynolds has spent some time at designated hitter but will primarily stay in the outfield. Younger options such as Jhostynxon Garcia could see more opportunities now that Ozuna is off the roster. Manager Don Kelly will likely mix and match Reynolds, Simon, Jacob Gonzalez, and others in the DH spot going forward.

Ronny Simon gets his chance Ronny Simon, 26, arrives with strong minor-league numbers. In 428 plate appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis, the switch-hitter has batted .330/.419/.470 with a 137 wRC+. He has seven home runs, 33 stolen bases in 40 attempts, a 12.4 percent walk rate, and a solid 17.4 percent strikeout rate.

Simon has long hit well at the Triple-A level but has received limited major-league chances. He recorded 88 plate appearances with the Miami Marlins last season before the Pirates claimed him off waivers in the offseason. Pittsburgh now hopes the left- and right-handed bat can provide energy and on-base skills that have been missing.

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