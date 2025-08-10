Marcell Ozunas 2 HRs help Braves earn doubleheader sweep of Marlins

Marcell Ozuna hit a pair of long home runs to power the Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Saturday to sweep the day-night doubleheader.

The Braves won the first game 7-1 and have won three of four games in the five-game set.

Ozuna was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. It was Ozuna's second multi-homer game of the season, the 23rd of his career, and gives him 18 home runs this season.

Atlanta rookie Drake Baldwin went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and has driven in 10 runs in the series.

Atlanta starter Erick Fedde (4-12) earned his first win since joining the Braves. He pitched five innings and allowed four runs on five hits, four walks and four strikeouts. It was Fedde's first victory since May 9 when he was with St. Louis.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 16th save.

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (6-11) worked five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts. He gave up both of Ozuna's home runs.

The Marlins scored four runs in the fourth inning. Jakob Marsee doubled in a run and scored on Eric Wagaman's single. Xavier Edwards, celebrating his 26th birthday, drove in two runs with a single.

The Braves got a run back in bottom of the fourth when Ozuna crushed a fastball 433 feet to center field.

Atlanta took the lead in the fifth inning by scoring four runs. Baldwin drove in a run with a single and Ozuna followed with a three-run homer that carried 416 feet into the left field seats.

The Braves took an 8-4 lead by scoring three runs in the sixth off reliever Valente Bellozo. Matt Olson singled home a run and Baldwin drove in two runs with a single.

The Marlins trimmed the deficit to two runs on a two-run single by Heriberto Hernandez in the seventh.