Mariano Navone stuns three-time champion Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-2 to reach Geneva Open final

Argentine rising star Mariano Navone delivered a stunning upset on Friday (May 22) at the Gonet Geneva Open, defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final of the ATP 250 clay-court tournament. The 25-year-old claimed his fourth career tour-level final and will now battle for his second title of the season on Saturday in Geneva.

Navone’s path to the final has been nothing short of dramatic. He survived a massive comeback in the opening round against Marco Trungelliti, rallying from a set and 5-1 down before storming back to win. From there, the Argentine found his rhythm, cruising through straight-set victories over Britain’s Cameron Norrie, Spain’s Jaume Munar, and finally Casper Ruud.

Dominant display against Casper Ruud shocks the crowd In the semifinal matchup, Mariano Navone produced his most impressive performance yet. The left-hander attacked relentlessly off the backhand side, firing powerful down-the-line shots that repeatedly caught Casper Ruud off guard. He smashed 27 winners in total, sealing the match with a crisp backhand winner on match point after one hour and 42 minutes.

“I am really happy right now,” Navone said. “It was a really tough first set. He is playing very good right now and coming back in the Top 20. It is a big result for me and the second final for me on the clay in this swing.”

The victory marks a significant milestone for Navone. Having already lifted the trophy in Bucharest in April, he is now chasing his second ATP title on the red dirt. The win has also boosted him five places to No. 37 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, underlining his rapid rise this season.

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Casper Ruud’s Geneva dream ends despite strong build-up Casper Ruud, a three-time Geneva champion, came into the match in strong form. Fresh from reaching the final at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome the previous week, the Norwegian had posted comfortable victories over Jenson Brooksby, Raphael Collignon, and Alexei Popyrin on home clay in Switzerland. He had lifted the Gonet Geneva Open title in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and was eyeing a fourth crown.

Despite the loss, Ruud remains one of the most consistent performers on clay. A two-time Roland Garros finalist, he will now shift focus to the upcoming French Open in Paris, where he will once again be among the top contenders.