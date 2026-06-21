Marie Bouzkova beats Emma Navarro to win Nottingham Open title after tough ankle injury battle

Czech star Marie Bouzkova showed tremendous resilience to beat Emma Navarro and lift the Nottingham Open trophy. The fourth seed secured her first grass-court title with a three-set victory of 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 6-2 in the final.

At 27, Bouzkova now has two titles in 2026 after also winning on clay in Bogota in April. This win in Nottingham marks her fourth singles title on the WTA Tour overall and comes at an important time on the grass courts.

Overcoming the ankle injury during key moments The path to victory was complicated by an ankle problem for Marie Bouzkova. She needed medical treatment on her right ankle twice throughout the contest. Earlier in the first set, she had twice broken to lead but was reeled back in by the former world number eight.

The most dramatic instance happened late in the opening set. Bouzkova was serving to close out the set at 6-5 when she went down 0-30. An awkward landing on her right ankle forced her to stop and receive treatment. She battled back to reach deuce, but play was halted again soon after due to a medical issue in the crowd.

These stoppages disrupted the rhythm, and Navarro took advantage to win the tight first-set tiebreaker 7-5. The American then levelled the match by claiming the second set 6-4.

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Marie Bouzkova finds form in deciding set to seal glory Despite dropping the second set, Marie Bouzkova stayed focused for the decider. She broke serve early in the third set and never looked back. By maintaining her serve and applying pressure on Navarro, she wrapped up the set 6-2 to claim the title.

This victory on grass is a confidence booster for the Czech player. It demonstrates her ability to adapt and perform when it matters most.

Father's day wish adds emotional touch Marie Bouzkova made sure to acknowledge her family in the aftermath of the win. During her on-court speech, she wished her dad a happy Father's Day. He had flown over to watch her compete in the final and share in the celebrations. It was a heartfelt moment that capped an inspiring performance.

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