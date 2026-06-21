Marie Bouzkova beats Emma Navarro to win Nottingham Open title after tough ankle injury battle

Czech star Marie Bouzkova showed tremendous resilience to beat Emma Navarro and lift the Nottingham Open trophy. The fourth seed secured her first grass-court title with a three-set victory of 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 6-2 in the final.

At 27, Bouzkova now has two titles in 2026 after also winning on clay in Bogota in April. This win in Nottingham marks her fourth singles title on the WTA Tour overall and comes at an important time on the grass courts.

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Overcoming the ankle injury during key moments The path to victory was complicated by an ankle problem for Marie Bouzkova. She needed medical treatment on her right ankle twice throughout the contest. Earlier in the first set, she had twice broken to lead but was reeled back in by the former world number eight.

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The most dramatic instance happened late in the opening set. Bouzkova was serving to close out the set at 6-5 when she went down 0-30. An awkward landing on her right ankle forced her to stop and receive treatment. She battled back to reach deuce, but play was halted again soon after due to a medical issue in the crowd.

These stoppages disrupted the rhythm, and Navarro took advantage to win the tight first-set tiebreaker 7-5. The American then levelled the match by claiming the second set 6-4.

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Marie Bouzkova finds form in deciding set to seal glory Despite dropping the second set, Marie Bouzkova stayed focused for the decider. She broke serve early in the third set and never looked back. By maintaining her serve and applying pressure on Navarro, she wrapped up the set 6-2 to claim the title.

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This victory on grass is a confidence booster for the Czech player. It demonstrates her ability to adapt and perform when it matters most.

Father's day wish adds emotional touch Marie Bouzkova made sure to acknowledge her family in the aftermath of the win. During her on-court speech, she wished her dad a happy Father's Day. He had flown over to watch her compete in the final and share in the celebrations. It was a heartfelt moment that capped an inspiring performance.

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Katie Boulter falls short against Leylah Fernandez in Bad Homburg clash British number two Katie Boulter experienced disappointment in Bad Homburg. She lost to Leylah Fernandez by a score of 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 6-3 after a grueling match that lasted three hours and 14 minutes.

Fernandez showed great defensive skills and mental strength by saving 19 of the 24 break points she faced during the contest. This result gave her revenge for a defeat to Boulter at the Queen's Club event the previous week.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.